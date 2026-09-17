How Indian Middle Class Suffers Due To Rising US Bond Yields: From Daily To Long Term Expenses

India is dependent on the global economy & our government bonds came under pressure this week, with the benchmark 10-year yield moving above 7%.India’s bond market is increasingly being driven by the country’s growth and inflation outlook but also global factors like US interest rates, or bond yields as they call it. #usbondyield #bonds #india #debt #loans #narendramodi #trump #usdebt #gdp #usa #dollar #rupee