Indian Global Capability Centres are currently leading India's soft power in many ways. India currently hosts 1,850 GCCs employing close to two million professionals and projected to have over 2,400 GCCs by 2030 and employ over 3 million workers to achieve a $125 billion market size, signaling its transition into strategic enterprise AI brains. Indian GCCs . #tcs #wipro #it #tech #gcc #callcenter #india #narendramodi #abhinavtrivedi #abhinav #technology #ai #artificialintelligence #cybersecurity
