Business News/ Videos / How India's Capability Centres Are Transforming Its Role From A Back Office To The Brain Centre

How India's Capability Centres Are Transforming Its Role From A Back Office To The Brain Centre

Updated: 30 Dec 2025, 10:58 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

Indian Global Capability Centres are currently leading India's soft power in many ways. India currently hosts 1,850 GCCs employing close to two million professionals and projected to have over 2,400 GCCs by 2030 and employ over 3 million workers to achieve a $125 billion market size, signaling its transition into strategic enterprise AI brains. Indian GCCs . #tcs #wipro #it #tech #gcc #callcenter #india #narendramodi #abhinavtrivedi #abhinav #technology #ai #artificialintelligence #cybersecurity

 
