Business News/ Videos / How India's Nuclear 'Shanti' Bill Is Pivotal For Indo-US Trade Deal; All You Need To Know

How India's Nuclear 'Shanti' Bill Is Pivotal For Indo-US Trade Deal; All You Need To Know

Updated: 23 Dec 2025, 04:13 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

The Parliament on Thursday passed the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, paving the way for private companies to enter the atomic energy sector of India. The Bill also proposes to repeal the Atomic Energy Act of 1962 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act (CLND Act) 2010. What's in the bill and why its essential with the US India trade deal? #india #usa #tradedeals #dollar #ruppes #rupee #donaldtrump #narendramodi #abhinavtrivedi #abhinav #nuclear #nucleardeal #nuclearbill #energy

 
