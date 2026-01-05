Lack of formal jobs, Poor finances, lack of skill set, huge supply of youngsters willing to work in most demanding conditions, are fuelling India's gig economy. And therefore all the rules on paper are failing to address these realistic issues on the ground. #zomato #swiggy #amazon #blinkit #zepto #delivery #onlineordering #food #fastdelivery #10minutes #ecommerce #abhinavtrivedi #abhinav #narendramodi #nirmalasitharaman #india
