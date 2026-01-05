English
Business News/ Videos / How India's Unique Economic Problem & On Ground Realty Is Choking Gig Workers, Delivery Agents

How India's Unique Economic Problem & On Ground Realty Is Choking Gig Workers, Delivery Agents

Updated: 05 Jan 2026, 02:44 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

Lack of formal jobs, Poor finances, lack of skill set, huge supply of youngsters willing to work in most demanding conditions, are fuelling India's gig economy. And therefore all the rules on paper are failing to address these realistic issues on the ground. #zomato #swiggy #amazon #blinkit #zepto #delivery #onlineordering #food #fastdelivery #10minutes #ecommerce #abhinavtrivedi #abhinav #narendramodi #nirmalasitharaman #india

 
