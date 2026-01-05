Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / How India's Unique Economic Problem & On Ground Realty Is Choking Gig Workers, Delivery Agents

How India's Unique Economic Problem & On Ground Realty Is Choking Gig Workers, Delivery Agents

Updated: 05 Jan 2026, 02:44 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

Lack of formal jobs, Poor finances, lack of skill set, huge supply of youngsters willing to work in most demanding conditions, are fuelling India's gig economy. And therefore all the rules on paper are failing to address these realistic issues on the ground. #zomato #swiggy #amazon #blinkit #zepto #delivery #onlineordering #food #fastdelivery #10minutes #ecommerce #abhinavtrivedi #abhinav #narendramodi #nirmalasitharaman #india