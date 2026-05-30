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How India's Workers Are Winning the AI Race | #AllAboutAI Ep 17

On Mint's series partnered with Salesforce we talk about the how India today has the right mix of talent and technology to lead the global shift towards building enterprises with agentic AI at its core. Watch Episode 17 where Abhishek Singh, Associate Editor, Mint is joined by Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO, Salesforce – South Asia, Nathalie Scardino, President and Chief People Officer at Salesforce and Sugi Venkatesh, SVP, Employee Success, Salesforce - South Asia.

Abhishek Singh
Published30 May 2026, 03:25 PM IST
How India's Workers Are Winning the AI Race | #AllAboutAI Ep 17
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