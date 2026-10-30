How Iran Moves Billions in Military Supplies Without the US Finding Out | Details

A Reuters investigation has uncovered a network of more than 5,000 Iranian agencies, all named “MOD” followed by a number, that allegedly channelled at least $2 billion in military hardware into Iran despite a US naval blockade and Western sanctions. The agencies share a single Tehran address and claim a 1979 founding date, though most were created in 2013. They used frontmen, shell companies and non-currency settlements to avoid detection while importing rocket propellants, explosives, trucks and precision machinery.
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