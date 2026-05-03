How Iran’s New WARNING Puts Pressure On Trump To Choose Between War And Diplomacy | Explained

Donald Trump is facing growing scrutiny over mixed signals on the Iran conflict, with questions rising about whether U.S. lawmakers were fully briefed on the war’s scope and potential escalation.As the Pentagon prepares for possible renewed hostilities, Tehran has floated a new proposal involving the Strait of Hormuz. However, Trump has already cast doubt on the deal before a full review.This has deepened uncertainty around diplomacy, military readiness, and America’s long-term strategy in the region.Is the U.S. heading toward de-escalation or another round of conflict with Iran?