How Iran Used This Chinese Spy Satellite To Target U.S. Military Bases In The Middle East

A major Financial Times investigation reveals Iran secretly acquired a Chinese-built spy satellite named TEE-01B in late 2024, months before the war began. Built and launched by China’s Earth Eye Co., the satellite was obtained by the IRGC Aerospace Force. Iranian commanders allegedly used it to monitor key US military sites across West Asia, capturing images before and after strikes.Targets included Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia (March 13-15), Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, sites near the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, and Erbil Airport in Iraq. The same satellite was reportedly used for damage assessment after attacks.As part of the deal, Iran gained access to a global network of Chinese ground stations operated by Beijing-based Emposat for real-time control and data processing.