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How Is South Korea's Birth Rate Booming While Rest Of The World Declines | Explained

Seoul is witnessing a surprising rise in births and marriages even as global fertility rates continue to fall. Once known for having the lowest fertility rate among major cities, South Korea’s capital has recorded a second straight year of growth, driven by aggressive government support like fertility subsidies, postpartum care, and housing for newlyweds. While Seoul’s rebound offers a rare bright spot, countries like Japan, China, and Singapore continue to face record-low birth rates, raising questions about whether this turnaround can be sustained.

Livemint
Published29 Aug 2026, 02:11 AM IST
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How Is South Korea's Birth Rate Booming While Rest Of The World Declines
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