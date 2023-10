How Israel-Hamas War Can Hurt The Indian Economy | Mint Explains

Updated: 13 Oct 2023, 05:48 PM IST

The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas is going to have serious impacts not just in the Middle East but also outside the region. IMF has already predicted that a prolonged war between the two can slow down the global economy further. In this video, we take a look at the impact a prolonged conflict in the Middle East could have on the Indian economy.