How Jaguar Land Rover Became A Revenue Lifeline For Tata Group Tech Firms Amid IT Slowdown

The growing importance of Jaguar Land Rover is reshaping the fortunes of Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Elxsi and Tata Technologies amid a slowdown in India’s IT sector. As global clients cut spending and AI disruption weighs on growth, these firms are increasingly relying on JLR for stable revenue streams. For Tata Technologies, the dependence is especially significant, with JLR contributing a large share of its business. While the partnership offers resilience during uncertain times, it also raises concerns about concentration risk if JLR faces operational or financial challenges.