Japan is quietly tapping its vast automotive supply chain to fuel its largest military buildup since World War II—turning car parts makers into defence manufacturers as security threats from nuclear-armed China, Russia, and North Korea mount. According to a Reuters investigation, companies like Yokote-based Aster—which for years built electric motors for Toyota vehicles—now supply motors powering drones made by U.S. defence tech firm Anduril, with defence growing to 10% of Aster’s revenue within a single year. Similarly, Kyowa Industrial has seen its defence business surge from 3% to 10% of annual sales.
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