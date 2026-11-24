How Japan’s Car Industry Is Fueling A Military Buildup Amid Global Crisis | Explained

Japan is quietly tapping its vast automotive supply chain to fuel its largest military buildup since World War II—turning car parts makers into defence manufacturers as security threats from nuclear-armed China, Russia, and North Korea mount. According to a Reuters investigation, companies like Yokote-based Aster—which for years built electric motors for Toyota vehicles—now supply motors powering drones made by U.S. defence tech firm Anduril, with defence growing to 10% of Aster’s revenue within a single year. Similarly, Kyowa Industrial has seen its defence business surge from 3% to 10% of annual sales.