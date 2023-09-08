How Jio Is KILLING Hotstar - FALL of Disney? | Mint Explains | Mint

Updated: 08 Sep 2023, 11:16 AM IST

Right after losing IPL rights to JioCinema parent ... moreRight after losing IPL rights to JioCinema parent Viacom18, Disney cut the subscriber target for Disney+Hotstar to 80 Mn by the end of FY24 from 100 Mn earlier. Media industry analysts also expected that the streaming major would lose around 20-25 Mn subscribers due to the absence of IPL on its platform.