How Lathicharge Backfired & Made CJP Protests Even More Powerful | Youth Rejoice After Pradhan Quits

After Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, the youth at Jantar Mantar were ecstatic. Youngsters & protestors speak to Abhinav Trivedi, Deputy Editor at Mint and highlight lathicharge & Sonam Wangchuk's forced pickup from the fasting site provoked many people and actually backfired on the Government. Students and youth were taken for granted and this did not go down well with the protestors who debunk the claim that they are anti-national. In fact, 'what we are doing is most nationalistic'. #cjp #cjpprotest #dharmendrapradhan #jantarmantar #education #cockroachjantaparty #youth #genz #narendramodi #abhijitdipke #protest #accountability #resignation #abhinavtrivedi #rahulgandhi #kejriwal #arvindkejriwal