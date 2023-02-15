How lithium discovery in J&K will help India pip China as the dominant EV supplier

Updated: 15 Feb 2023, 01:26 AM IST

The recent discovery of massive 5.9 million tonnes Lithium deposits in J&K is going to be a game changer for India. It will not only enable overall economic growth in the region, and create jobs, but it will give India's burgeoning electric vehicle manufacturing a much needed push. In addition, this will allow India to challenge the dominance of China over the global EV market. Watch to find out how this discovery will put India on a much stronger footing on the global map.