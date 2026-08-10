How London’s Housing Crisis Is Driving Away Its Most Valuable Residents | Explained

London’s population dropped last year for only the third time in four decades, driven by the exit of productive 30s and 40s with children. The main reason is housing: the city has largely stopped building new homes, with fewer than 5,000 expected by 2028 — the lowest in 80 years. Restrictive planning and limited competition leave families with expensive, poorly designed options. The pandemic accelerated the exodus as people sought more space outside the capital, reshaping both London and smaller towns.