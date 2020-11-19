Home >Videos >How long does Covid immunity last? Brown University's Dr Jha explains #HTLS2020

Updated: 19 Nov 2020, 08:25 PM IST Livemint
  • In the inaugural session of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Dr Ashish K. Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health, spoke to R. Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times on the issue which will define the current year - the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr Jha shed light on the complicated link between immunity and the viral disease. He said that most people seem to develop immunity against Covid, and it lasts for around 8-9 months. A vaccine might improve this to a year. Watch the full video for more.
 

