>How long to control Covid-19 pandemic? Top doctors respond on #HTLS2020
Updated: 19 Nov 2020, 09:13 PM IST
- Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS and Dr. Ashish K. Jha, Dean of Brown University School of Public Health spoke on the current Covid situation at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. Dr. Jha said that he is hopeful that no major outbreak will occur but warned that there will be several cases of minor outbreaks may be all through 2021. He added that the virus will be around for some time and added that with a vaccine we will learn to live with it in a way that it does not cause as much disruption. ‘This is a very smart virus. The more you learn about it, the more you admire it,’ said Dr. Randeep Guleria. He added that people will have to learn to live with the virus and be able to control it. Watch the full video for all the details.