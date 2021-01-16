How Made-In-India vaccines are different from foreign ones: PM Modi explains

Updated: 16 Jan 2021, 02:32 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched ... morePrime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the nationwide vaccination drive for the novel coronavirus. He explained how Made-In-India vaccines are different from foreign ones. PM Modi said that the Indian vaccines are inexpensive and easy to use. Billed as the world's largest vaccination programme, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase. A total of 3,006 session sites across all states and Union Territories were virtually connected during the launch. The union health ministry has said that around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day.