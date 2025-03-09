Hello User
Business News/ Videos / How Margin Trading Works | Risks & Benefits | Mint Money Talks with Trivesh Dinesh

How Margin Trading Works | Risks & Benefits | Mint Money Talks with Trivesh Dinesh

Updated: 09 Mar 2025, 07:03 PM IST Livemint

Can you buy stocks without having the money upfront? Yes, with Margin Trading Facility (MTF)! In this episode of Mint Money Talks, Trivesh Dinesh, COO of Tradejini, breaks down how MTF works, its costs, and the risks you need to know. Learn the nuts and bolts of borrowing from your broker to trade your favorite stocks. Perfect for beginners and seasoned investors alike—watch now to understand margin trading!

