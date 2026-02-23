Subscribe

How Much Will U.S.' Tariffs On India Change After U.S. Court Verdict? FM Nirmala Says...

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: “Too Early to Comment” on US Tariff Hike to 15%! After SCOTUS struck down Trump’s sweeping global tariffs, US imposed 10% duties on all countries (including India) from Feb 24 for 150 days—then raised to 15%. Sitharaman says Commerce Ministry reviewing; India-US chief negotiators meeting rescheduled. India continues trade push—already signed deals with Australia, NZ, UAE, Qatar, Oman, EU & UK. Focus: global market access & economic advantage.

Published23 Feb 2026, 08:00 PM IST
Will U.S.' Tariffs On India Change After U.S. Court Verdict? FM Sitharaman says…
