How Mukesh Ambani is aiming to strengthen his businesses | Mint Explains | Mint

How Mukesh Ambani is aiming to strengthen his businesses | Mint Explains

Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 11:53 AM IST

In this video, we take a closer look at how Mukesh... moreIn this video, we take a closer look at how Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, is strengthening his businesses for the next decade. From expanding his empire in telecom, retail, and financial services, to disrupting traditional business models, Ambani has been making bold moves to prepare for the future. One of the examples we explore is Jio Financial Services, which plans to spin off as an independent entity and list separately on the stock market, leveraging its massive market opportunity to tap into loans for India's consuming class. Reliance Retail is also dominating the Indian retail market, adopting a multi-format strategy, while Jio is now the largest telecom operator in India with plans to launch 5G services. With a healthy balance sheet and reserves, Reliance Industries is expected to continue its growth trajectory, making it a force to be reckoned with in the business world.