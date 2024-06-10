Explore
Mon Jun 10 2024
Business News/ Videos / How Mukesh Ambani Plans To Make Navi Mumbai India's Next Economic Hub

How Mukesh Ambani Plans To Make Navi Mumbai India's Next Economic Hub

Updated: 10 Jun 2024, 04:42 PM IST Livemint

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is set to develop India's next global economic hub, this time in Navi Mumbai. RIL has secured sub-leases on approximately 3,750 acres of land for ₹13,400 crore. The lease spans 43 years and stems from a memorandum of understanding signed with the Maharashtra government in 2018. Here's how this will impact the area and the state - watch

 
