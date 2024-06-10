How Mukesh Ambani Plans To Make Navi Mumbai India's Next Economic Hub

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is set to develop India's next global economic hub, this time in Navi Mumbai. RIL has secured sub-leases on approximately 3,750 acres of land for ₹13,400 crore. The lease spans 43 years and stems from a memorandum of understanding signed with the Maharashtra government in 2018. Here's how this will impact the area and the state - watch
