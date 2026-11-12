How OpenAI’s New Control Room Will Monitor AI Safety Risk In Under 1 Minute | Explained

OpenAI has introduced Control Room, a central monitoring system that tracks research workloads, detects potential issues, and can quickly halt model outputs. The system assigns a unique job ID to every research task and acts as a gatekeeper. If a problem is detected, Control Room terminates the job and blocks all further inference requests. It uses a fail-closed design, meaning if the system itself fails, outputs stop by default.