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How OpenAI’s New Control Room Will Monitor AI Safety Risk In Under 1 Minute | Explained

OpenAI has introduced Control Room, a central monitoring system that tracks research workloads, detects potential issues, and can quickly halt model outputs. The system assigns a unique job ID to every research task and acts as a gatekeeper. If a problem is detected, Control Room terminates the job and blocks all further inference requests. It uses a fail-closed design, meaning if the system itself fails, outputs stop by default.

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Published12 Nov 2026, 06:54 PM IST
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How OpenAI’s New Control Room Will Monitor AI Safety Risk In Under 1 Minute
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