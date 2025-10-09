English
Thu Oct 09 2025 15:57:37
How Qatar May Help India Battle Trump’s Tariffs

Updated: 09 Oct 2025, 11:33 pm IST Livemint

India and Qatar deepen ties with local currency trade push, announced by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal during talks with Qatari officials! Goyal met Qatar's Commerce Minister and business leaders in Doha to boost bilateral trade to $30 Billion by 2030, focusing on rupee-QAR settlements for energy and exports. Amid U.S. tariffs, Qatar's $11.9 Billion petroleum/gas supply (93% of India's Gulf imports) becomes a lifeline. Watch the strategic pivot!

 
