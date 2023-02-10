How recently launched Bard made Google lose a whopping $100 bn in a single day

Google recently launched its artificial intelligen... moreGoogle recently launched its artificial intelligence powered chat bot BARD as a ChatGPT rival. In a GIF posted with a tweet on Google timeline, BARD was shown in action. Where it generated a factually incorrect response to a fairly straightforward question. The error was spotted within hours. And what ensued in the stock markets proved to be a $100 billion dollar disaster for google. Watch.