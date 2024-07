How Retail Investors Changed Indian Stock Markets | 42 Lakh New Demat Accounts in June 2024

Updated: 15 Jul 2024, 01:30 PM IST

Indian stock markets added 42 lakh new Demat accounts in June 2024. Taking the total number of Demat accounts to 16.2 crore. However, this influx of retail participation post pandemic has significantly reshaped the Indian stock markets. How? Watch the complete video to know the latest trends in demat accounts, active clients and the performance of discount brokers!