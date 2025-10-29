English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 29 2025 13:44:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 185.60 2.06%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,247.50 0.14%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 939.15 0.96%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,504.90 1.19%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles share price
  2. 413.70 0.51%
Business News/ Videos / How Russian Oil Will Find Frugal Ways To Reach India, China & Other Oil Markets | MINT Explains

How Russian Oil Will Find Frugal Ways To Reach India, China & Other Oil Markets | MINT Explains

Updated: 29 Oct 2025, 01:53 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

Companies doing business with Russian Rosneft or Lukoil now face the risk of themselves being added to the U.S. Treasury’s Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List, which makes it hard to do business internationally and limits access to the dollar-based payment system, among other restrictions. But analysts believe that like Iran, Russian oil will find a way. #russia #russiaukrainewar #china #india #donaldtrump #trump #usa #europe #middleeast #putin #crudeoil #abhinavtrivedi #abhinav #narendramodi #xijinping #zelensky #ukraine #petrol #diesel

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue