How Russian Oil Will Find Frugal Ways To Reach India, China & Other Oil Markets | MINT Explains

Updated: 29 Oct 2025, 01:53 pm IST

Companies doing business with Russian Rosneft or Lukoil now face the risk of themselves being added to the U.S. Treasury's Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List, which makes it hard to do business internationally and limits access to the dollar-based payment system, among other restrictions. But analysts believe that like Iran, Russian oil will find a way.