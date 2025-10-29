Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / How Russian Oil Will Find Frugal Ways To Reach India, China & Other Oil Markets | MINT Explains

How Russian Oil Will Find Frugal Ways To Reach India, China & Other Oil Markets | MINT Explains

Updated: 29 Oct 2025, 01:53 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

Companies doing business with Russian Rosneft or Lukoil now face the risk of themselves being added to the U.S. Treasury’s Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List, which makes it hard to do business internationally and limits access to the dollar-based payment system, among other restrictions. But analysts believe that like Iran, Russian oil will find a way. #russia #russiaukrainewar #china #india #donaldtrump #trump #usa #europe #middleeast #putin #crudeoil #abhinavtrivedi #abhinav #narendramodi #xijinping #zelensky #ukraine #petrol #diesel