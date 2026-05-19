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How Sam Altman’s OpenAI Won Its Major Lawsuit Against Elon Musk Over Profit Shift

A California federal jury has delivered a decisive victory for OpenAI, unanimously dismissing Elon Musk’s high-profile lawsuit against the company he co-founded. After three weeks of trial, the jury deliberated for less than two hours before rejecting all of Musk’s claims. The judge accepted the verdict immediately. Musk had accused OpenAI of betraying its original non-profit, humanity-first mission by partnering with Microsoft and shifting to a profit-driven model. He sought $134–150 billion in damages and demanded leadership changes. The jury ruled Musk filed the case too late, missing the three-year statute of limitations.

Livemint
Published19 May 2026, 11:50 PM IST
How Sam Altman’s OpenAI Won Its Huge Lawsuit Against Elon Musk Over Profit Shift
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