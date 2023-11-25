How Satya Nadella Kept The ‘Best Bromance Of Tech’ Alive | Watch | Mint Explains

Updated: 25 Nov 2023, 12:19 PM IST

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella came to Altman's rescue after he was fired by his own board last week. Nadella who is known to be close to Altman felt blindsided by the Open AI board's decision. Although he was probably caught off-guard initially Nadella made some swift moves to ensure Altman finds his footing one way or the other. Watch the full video to find out how Nadella kept the best bromance of the tech world alive. Abhishek Singh