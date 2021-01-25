OPEN APP
Home >Videos >How self-commodification is becoming the future of e-commerce

Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 11:42 PM IST Livemint
  • In the latest dispatch of Mint Startup Diaries, we speak with Mohit Bhatnagar, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital India, and Radhika Sridharan - Partner - Bain & Company, who has recently co-authored a report 'unlocking the future of commerce in India'. According to the experts, e-commerce—powered by cheap data, supply-side innovations and digitally savvy customers—has become a $30 billion industry in India in fiscal year 2020. More than 100 million of India’s estimated 572 million Internet users purchase products online. Watch the video to know more.
 

