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How SK Hynix Overtook Samsung To Become South Korea's Most Valuable Company

SK Hynix has officially overtaken Samsung Electronics to become South Korea’s most valuable company, ending Samsung’s 25-year dominance at the top. On Monday, SK Hynix shares surged 5.7%, pushing its market capitalization to $1.35 trillion, narrowly surpassing Samsung. The stunning shift is powered by one thing: High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) chips. SK Hynix now commands 61% of the global HBM market, becoming the dominant supplier to Nvidia, Google, and other AI giants, while Samsung trails far behind at 17% .The AI boom has completely rewritten South Korea’s corporate hierarchy.

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