How South Korea Can Help India Become A Top Shipbuilding Nation | Explained

India is racing to become one of the world’s top 5 shipbuilding nations by 2047, and it is turning to South Korea for technology, investment, and expertise. Currently holding less than 1% of global shipbuilding output, India wants to break the dominance of China, South Korea, and Japan, who control over 85% of the market. Major proposals include HD Hyundai’s potential ₹40,000 crore greenfield shipyard in Thoothukudi, partnerships with Cochin Shipyard, and collaborations involving Samsung Heavy Industries at Pipavav. The government is backing the push with new schemes and a ₹25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund to boost domestic capacity, create jobs, and reduce dependence on foreign vessels. Watch how India’s ambitious shipbuilding revival is leaning heavily on South Korean giants.
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