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How South Korea Can Help India Become A Top Shipbuilding Nation | Explained

India is racing to become one of the world’s top 5 shipbuilding nations by 2047, and it is turning to South Korea for technology, investment, and expertise. Currently holding less than 1% of global shipbuilding output, India wants to break the dominance of China, South Korea, and Japan, who control over 85% of the market. Major proposals include HD Hyundai’s potential 40,000 crore greenfield shipyard in Thoothukudi, partnerships with Cochin Shipyard, and collaborations involving Samsung Heavy Industries at Pipavav. The government is backing the push with new schemes and a 25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund to boost domestic capacity, create jobs, and reduce dependence on foreign vessels. Watch how India’s ambitious shipbuilding revival is leaning heavily on South Korean giants.

Livemint
Published17 Jun 2026, 07:58 PM IST
How South Korea Can Help India Become A Top Shipbuilding Nation | Explained
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