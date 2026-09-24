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How Swiggy Instamart is trying to make everyday vegetables feel branded

Why quick commerce platforms are expanding private label foods - watch!

Livemint
Published24 Sep 2026, 08:50 AM IST
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How Swiggy Instamart is trying to make everyday vegetables feel branded
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