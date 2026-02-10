English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 10 2026 12:15:54
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 206.70 2.28%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,398.35 0.09%
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 304.05 5.26%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 433.15 1.03%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 2,023.90 -0.72%
Business News/ Videos / How the India Art Fair has become South Asia's largest showcase of modern and contemporary art.

How the India Art Fair has become South Asia's largest showcase of modern and contemporary art.

Updated: 10 Feb 2026, 12:17 pm IST Livemint

The India Art fair is in its 17th year. Spread over three halls, four days and lots of parallel events and entertainment, it is both a platform for gallerists and artists to converge and also a great blend of food, drinks and entertainment. We stepped in for a day and also had an engaging chat with the fair's director, Jaya Asokan on how they've sustained it successfully.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue