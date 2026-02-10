Hello User
Business News/ Videos / How the India Art Fair has become South Asia's largest showcase of modern and contemporary art.

How the India Art Fair has become South Asia's largest showcase of modern and contemporary art.

Updated: 10 Feb 2026, 12:17 pm IST Livemint

The India Art fair is in its 17th year. Spread over three halls, four days and lots of parallel events and entertainment, it is both a platform for gallerists and artists to converge and also a great blend of food, drinks and entertainment. We stepped in for a day and also had an engaging chat with the fair's director, Jaya Asokan on how they've sustained it successfully.