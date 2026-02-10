How the India Art Fair has become South Asia's largest showcase of modern and contemporary art.

Updated: 10 Feb 2026, 12:17 pm IST

The India Art fair is in its 17th year. Spread over three halls, four days and lots of parallel events and entertainment, it is both a platform for gallerists and artists to converge and also a great blend of food, drinks and entertainment. We stepped in for a day and also had an engaging chat with the fair's director, Jaya Asokan on how they've sustained it successfully.