How The Iran War Is Killing Tourism Overnight In India | Explained

Iran War Hits India’s Tourism Hard: International Bookings Plunge, Gulf Routes Disrupted! Escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict and Strait of Hormuz closure are crippling global travel. India’s tourism sector reports sharp drop in overseas arrivals—Sarovar Hotels sees 10–12% fewer international bookings, with cancellations surging in peak March-April season. Gateway cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad) and tourist hotspots face fewer inquiries & rescheduled trips as airlines reroute or cancel Gulf-linked flights. Oil prices near $100/barrel add pressure on travel costs.