How the mining legislations open up assets for private sector | Mint Primer | Mint

Parliament This Week Passed Two Crucial Pieces Of ... moreParliament This Week Passed Two Crucial Pieces Of Legislation That Will Unlock Enormous Mining Prospects For The Private Sector. One Of These Legislations Will Allow The Extraction Of Critical Minerals, Including Lithium, A Key Component In The Manufacture Of Batteries For Electric Vehicles. The Second Will Authorize The Extraction Of Minerals From The Expansive Coastal Regions Of The Country.
