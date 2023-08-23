Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / How the mining legislations open up assets for private sector | Mint Primer | Mint

How the mining legislations open up assets for private sector | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 12:41 PM IST Team Mint

Parliament This Week Passed Two Crucial Pieces Of Legislation That Will Unlock Enormous Mining Prospects For The Private Sector. One Of These Legislations Will Allow The Extraction Of Critical Minerals, Including Lithium, A Key Component In The Manufacture Of Batteries For Electric Vehicles. The Second Will Authorize The Extraction Of Minerals From The Expansive Coastal Regions Of The Country.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.