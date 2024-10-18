Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 18 2024 14:39:29
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 552.00 4.39%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.40 2.00%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 909.70 2.02%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,195.70 5.61%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,730.25 0.62%
Business News/ Videos / How The Rupee Fall Is Impacting Indian Markets, Middle Class & Economy | Mint Explains

How The Rupee Fall Is Impacting Indian Markets, Middle Class & Economy | Mint Explains

Updated: 18 Oct 2024, 02:08 PM IST Abhinav Trivedi

Rupee's Falling Impact on Indian Market | Why Indian Rupee Is Falling? | Indian Market Updates | Rupee Vs Dollor The rupee has been falling over the last one month compared to the dollar. From 83.48 on Sep 17 to 84.06 against the dollar on Oct 17 . And this has been affecting the markets or the opposite. We shall come to the impact this generates in the economy, but first lets try and understand why the rupee has been falling. You see The rupee’s valuation against the dollar is based on the attractiveness of India as an investment destination. How the rupee fall is impacting Indian markets, middle class. #rupee #dollar #sharemarket #stockmarket #usa #india #currency #israel #iran #russia #ukraine #news #iranisrael #oil #diesel

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue