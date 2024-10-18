How The Rupee Fall Is Impacting Indian Markets, Middle Class & Economy | Mint Explains

Updated: 18 Oct 2024, 02:08 PM IST

Rupee's Falling Impact on Indian Market | Why Indian Rupee Is Falling? | Indian Market Updates | Rupee Vs Dollor The rupee has been falling over the last one month compared to the dollar. From 83.48 on Sep 17 to 84.06 against the dollar on Oct 17 . And this has been affecting the markets or the opposite. We shall come to the impact this generates in the economy, but first lets try and understand why the rupee has been falling. You see The rupee’s valuation against the dollar is based on the attractiveness of India as an investment destination. How the rupee fall is impacting Indian markets, middle class. #rupee #dollar #sharemarket #stockmarket #usa #india #currency #israel #iran #russia #ukraine #news #iranisrael #oil #diesel