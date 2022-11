How The World Can Bare Chinese Debt-Traps | Mint Primer

Updated: 26 Nov 2022, 08:36 PM IST

Loans of more than $59 billion from Chinese instit... moreLoans of more than $59 billion from Chinese institutions to projects in Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries have been renegotiated since the Covid breakout—an increase of three times in the previous two years.