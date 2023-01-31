How the Zomato scam works | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 04:38 PM IST

An entrepreneur who uses the food delivery service Zomato recently published his experience on LinkedIn about how a delivery guy has disclosed a strategy to cheat and operate a scam that is causing Zomato to suffer significant financial losses. The scam is causing Zomato to lose a significant amount of money. Vinay Sati, in a post on LinkedIn, wrote that he got ‘goosebumps’ hearing the scam that is happening at Zomato. Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal in a reply to the man's post wrote on the post, ‘Aware of this. Working to plug the loopholes’. Let us go into the specifics of how exactly this scam operates, as well as how Zomato is attempting to combat it.