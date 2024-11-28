Explore
Business News/ Videos / How This Couple Defeated Toxic Air Pollution To Breathe 'Mountain Air' While Staying In Delhi

How This Couple Defeated Toxic Air Pollution To Breathe 'Mountain Air' While Staying In Delhi

Updated: 28 Nov 2024, 06:03 PM IST Abhinav Trivedi, Sana Marwaha

Peter Singh (80) & Neeno Kaur (70) call themselves urban farmers who practice the art of Aquaponics. They live in their 800 yard house in the heart of Delhi and have created a farm around their house where they plant their own vegetables and fruits. The average AQI in their house is 13, while in ideal conditions the AQI is 5. The entire compound is covered in greenhouse cover. The couple have since generated a niche following. The couple can be reached at +91-9599443202. They take online classes where they teach aquaponics and other aligned farming techniques. New Couple Goals? #delhi #delhipollution #aqi #pollution #forest #mountains #solo #farming #farmer #farm #agriculture #couplegoals #couplegoals #breathe #breathing #exercise #workout #farmlife

 
