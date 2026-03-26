How This Russian Tanker Is Defying Trump's Cuba Oil Blockade | Explained

Russian Oil Tanker Anatoly Kolodkin Heads to Cuba – Direct Challenge to Trump’s Oil Embargo! A sanctioned Russian tanker, the Anatoly Kolodkin, is steaming across the Atlantic toward Cuba with its listed destination mysteriously shown as “Atlantis, USA.” Maritime analysts believe it is actually heading to the port of Matanzas and could arrive in 2-3 days. Cuba has received no crude oil since January 9, after Trump pressured Mexico to stop deliveries following the ouster of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro. The Anatoly Kolodkin is already under US, EU, and UK sanctions, making this voyage a bold Russian provocation testing Washington’s resolve. Meanwhile, Trump has temporarily eased some Russian oil sanctions due to surging global prices from the Iran war, yet the full oil embargo on Cuba remains strictly enforced.