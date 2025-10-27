Anguilla’s .AI domain boom turns tiny Caribbean island into a digital goldmine earning $39M in 2024! With just 16,000 residents, .AI registrations surged 17x from 50K to 850K (2020-2025), powering 25% of GDP. Beacons.ai, Perplexity.ai, Jasper.ai fuel the windfall. IMF praises diversification post-Hurricane Irma. Watch how two letters changed an economy!
