English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 27 2025 14:54:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 176.70 1.26%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 2,079.50 2.48%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles share price
  2. 408.00 1.12%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 419.70 0.62%
  1. Icici Bank share price
  2. 1,377.10 0.12%
Business News/ Videos / How This Tiny Caribbean Island Makes Money With AI Websites

How This Tiny Caribbean Island Makes Money With AI Websites

Updated: 27 Oct 2025, 02:59 pm IST Livemint

Anguilla’s .AI domain boom turns tiny Caribbean island into a digital goldmine earning $39M in 2024! With just 16,000 residents, .AI registrations surged 17x from 50K to 850K (2020-2025), powering 25% of GDP. Beacons.ai, Perplexity.ai, Jasper.ai fuel the windfall. IMF praises diversification post-Hurricane Irma. Watch how two letters changed an economy!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue